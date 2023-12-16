ECI team inspects polling stations in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A team of the Election Commission of India visited the Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts on Friday. The team comprising CEC Principal Secretary Aravind Anand and Under Secretary Lav Kush Yadav, reviewed the disposal of claims about additions and deletions in electoral rolls. The team also inspected the polling stations in the Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency and expressed satisfaction over the revision of electoral rolls.

The team verified Forms 6, 7 and 8 received from people in Visakhapatnam West and South constituencies and also the forms received online at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation zonal office at Suryabagh. The team felt that most of the forms were in order with complete information and directed officials to complete the incomplete forms. The revision of electoral rolls should be taken up as per the guidelines of the commission and officials should visit every house.

The revision of the voters’ list should be done transparently. Deletion of votes from rolls should be taken up only after making a second-time verification. Booth Level Officers should work properly so that there should not be any complaints about the revision of the voters’ list, the Central team said. The team, along with Joint Collector KS Viswanthan, also visited the 71st and 72nd polling stations at the GVMC Mahatma Gandhi High School in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said the total electorate in Visakhapatnam South constituency was 2,17,130 as per draft rolls. After deletions and additions, the total electorate in the constituency stood at 2,08,255 as of December 14. As many as 9,091 forms were received for additions, 17,966 for deletion and 9,458 for modification.

The CEC team also visited the 36th polling station at Ravanapalle in Golugonda mandal of Anakapalle district. It enquired the Booth Level Officer about the number of voters, ratio of voters and population and the scrutiny of forms received from the electorate. Anakapalle District Collector Ravi Pathan Setti, Joint Collector M Jahnavi, RDO HV Jayaram and other officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: A team of the Election Commission of India visited the Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts on Friday. The team comprising CEC Principal Secretary Aravind Anand and Under Secretary Lav Kush Yadav, reviewed the disposal of claims about additions and deletions in electoral rolls. The team also inspected the polling stations in the Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency and expressed satisfaction over the revision of electoral rolls. The team verified Forms 6, 7 and 8 received from people in Visakhapatnam West and South constituencies and also the forms received online at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation zonal office at Suryabagh. The team felt that most of the forms were in order with complete information and directed officials to complete the incomplete forms. The revision of electoral rolls should be taken up as per the guidelines of the commission and officials should visit every house. The revision of the voters’ list should be done transparently. Deletion of votes from rolls should be taken up only after making a second-time verification. Booth Level Officers should work properly so that there should not be any complaints about the revision of the voters’ list, the Central team said. The team, along with Joint Collector KS Viswanthan, also visited the 71st and 72nd polling stations at the GVMC Mahatma Gandhi High School in the city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said the total electorate in Visakhapatnam South constituency was 2,17,130 as per draft rolls. After deletions and additions, the total electorate in the constituency stood at 2,08,255 as of December 14. As many as 9,091 forms were received for additions, 17,966 for deletion and 9,458 for modification. The CEC team also visited the 36th polling station at Ravanapalle in Golugonda mandal of Anakapalle district. It enquired the Booth Level Officer about the number of voters, ratio of voters and population and the scrutiny of forms received from the electorate. Anakapalle District Collector Ravi Pathan Setti, Joint Collector M Jahnavi, RDO HV Jayaram and other officials were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp