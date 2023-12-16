Height row: Andhra Pradesh HC directs SI post aspirants to do community service

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday sentenced aspirants of Sub-Inspector posts to do community service for bringing medical certificates about their height when it was about to decide the issue. The court initially said it would prosecute the aspirants but softened its stand and ordered them to do community service after their counsel repeatedly pleaded with the court not to be harsh towards the unemployed youth.

The issue pertains to the petitions filed by some SI post aspirants, who were declared ineligible for not having the required height in the recent recruitment. They approached the court because they met the height parameter when they underwent a test during the previous recruitment drive held as per the notification issued in 2018.

During the last hearing, the court said the petitioners’ height would be measured by the court-appointed doctors. Of the total 24 petitioners, 19 had agreed and appeared for the test. However, they once again produced certificates determining their height from local doctors for which the court took a serious view and ordered the police to probe into the issuance of the certificates. The police department submitted its report on Friday.

The court took a serious view of the candidates bringing the medical certificates when it was seized of the matter. The bench of Justice G Narendra and Justice Nyayapati Vijay said it had become a fashion to level allegations against the institutions on which people have to instil faith. The act of the aspirants amounted to contempt of court and they should be ready for prosecution. The bench said they would be blacklisted from taking part in any government recruitment and their case would be a lesson for others.

The court said no government post would be filled if attempts are made to stall the recruitment process. The bench said there is a possibility of small errors in a massive recruitment process. There is nothing wrong in approaching court if there are grave mistakes in it, but stopping the entire process by approaching court should not be accepted.

The petitioners’ counsel Jada Sravan said the aspirants had brought the certificates on his directions only and tried to explain as to why such an act was necessitated.Sravan pleaded the court to pardon the petitioners as they are unemployed and innocent and they have not committed the act wilfully. When Sravan pleaded for a lesser period of community service, the court said the candidates should face punishment for their mistake.It asked the petitioners to file an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology after which it would decide on the period of community service. The matter was posted for hearing on December 18.

