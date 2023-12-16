Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLC Shaik Sabjee killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and noted teachers union leader Shaik Sabjee was killed in a ghastly road accident at Cherukuvada village near Undi in West Godavari district on Friday afternoon. According to the reports reaching here, The car in which the 56-year-old MLC was travelling was hit by a speeding car from the opposite direction, resulting in the death of Shaik Sabjee.

However, the other three, including a driver, security person and PA travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries and were admitted in Bhimavaram hospital.Disclosing the case details, West Godavari SP Ravi prakash said that the MLC was returning to Bhimavaram after participating in an Anganwadi agitation at Eluru when the accident took place. A case has been registered and police are investigating.

After knowing the tragic death of Shaik Sabjee, Legislature Council chairperson Moshe Raju, West Godavari district Collector Prashanti, and SP Ravi Prakash rushed to the Bhimavaram hospital and paid tribute to the MLC. After conducting the postmortem, the body will be handed over to the relatives of the MLC, the SP informed.Shaik Sabjee was elected to Legislative Council in council elections from East-West Godavari teachers constituency in 2021.

Earlier, he had worked as the president of the United Teachers Federation of the State .Born in 1966 in a teachers family in Eluru city, Sheik Sabjee had dedicated his life to various struggles of teachers, Anganwadi and asha workers in the State. He had worked in Madepalli High School in Eluru mandal till he was elected to MLC.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. The former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his condolences to the family members.

