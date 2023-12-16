Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notification for elections in Andhra Pradesh in February?

The Chief Minister reportedly informed the ministers that the party is ready to face the elections and would intensify the mass outreach programmes in the days to come.

Published: 16th December 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly asked his Cabinet colleagues to be prepared as the elections might advance. After discussing the agendas listed for the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Jagan reportedly asked the ministers to pull up their socks and finish their pending work. It has been learnt that he took stock of the political situation in the State and reportedly said that the election notification is likely to be issued around February 20.

It may be recalled that notification for the Assembly elections in 2019 was issued on March 10. While the polls were held on April 11, results were announced at the end of May as the general elections were also held at the same time.

Interestingly, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, while announcing the dates for SSC and intermediate exams on Thursday, said the examinations have been advanced to March so that they don’t clash with the elections. Earlier, reports had emerged stating that the ruling YSRC might dissolve the Assembly and go to polls early. However, the party leadership had dismissed the reports.

