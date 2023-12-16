Prayers offered to weapons during Palnati Veeraradhana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The historical Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu are held in a grand way in Karampudi village in Palnadu district on Friday.The celebrations started on December 12 with Rachagavu, during which the priest of the peetham, P Tharun Chennakesava hoisted the flag and performed special pujas at Veerla Gudi.

As part of the festivities, Rayabaram was held on December 13, Kodiporu on 14, and Kallipadu on 15. The main highlight of the festival, Chapakudu, in which over 10,000 people of all castes took food together without any discrimination. Historically, Brahma Naidu a minister to Malideva Raju started this reform to eliminate untouchability which has been continued for the past several decades.

The festival concluded with Kallipadu during which the swords, knives, and other weapons used in the Palnati Yuddham were worshipped on Friday. These Utsavalu are conducted every year to mark the famous Palnati Yuddham fought between brothers Nalagama Raju and Malideva Raju in 1182 CE on banks of Naguleru in Karempudi village.

Palnati Yuddham war heroes constructed Palnati Veerula Gudi at Karampudi and utsavalu are being organised by the villagers to remember the sacrifices of martyrs for the past 900 years. The Palnati war scenes were enacted during Rayabaram which enthralled the visitors. The entire village people and thousands of natives settled across AP and Telangana arrived to participate in the festival. Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy participated in Kodi Poru. According to historians, Brahma Naidu went on exile after losing in Kodi Poru against Nagamma, which had great significance.

