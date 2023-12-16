Prez Murmu presents National Energy Conservation Award to APSECM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) won the first prize in the National Energy Conservation Award in the State Designated Agency (SDA) Sector in Group II.On behalf of APSECM, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day observed on December 14.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has divided the States into four groups based on their respective energy consumption. Andhra Pradesh is classified as a Group-II state, with total final energy consumption (TFEC) in the range of 5 to 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe). The State was chosen as the best performer in Group II and achieved 83.25 points in SEEI 2023. The State improved its score by around 7 per cent compared to its SEEI 2022 score of 77.5.

On this occasion, Vijayanand said cooperation from all the State government departments, consumers and stakeholders were the key drivers in achieving the award. “The government has involved all the departments to promote energy efficiency and constituted energy conservation cells with nodal officers in all departments. The State government has implemented several energy efficiency programmes in domestic, industry, agriculture including buildings and estimated to achieve around 5,600 million units of energy savings worth monetary savings of Rs 4,000 crore,’’ he said.

“APSECM has achieved major strides in implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in commercial buildings and promotion of Energy Conservation in residential buildings apart from energy efficiency projects in schools, hospitals and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The State also introduced electric vehicles in government departments and AP State Road Transport Corporation for government use”, Vijayanand said.

