Andhra finds place in 13 ‘Achievers’ list for efficient logistics sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is among the 13 States and Union Territories that have been categorised as ‘Achievers’ in the Logistics Ease Across Different State (LEADS)-2023 report released by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Saturday.

The State was featured in the achievers of the Coastal Group sharing space with Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. While Kerala and Maharashtra are categorised as fast movers, Goa, Odisha and West Bengal States have been categorised as aspirers in the Coastal Group.

This report is based on a pan-India primary survey, conducted between May and July, covering over 7,300 responses across 36 States/Union territories.

Additionally, over 750 stakeholder consultations, were facilitated by National, Regional, and State Associations. While releasing the report, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that LEADS gives insights to States and UTs for further revolutionary reform in the logistics sector.

The report serves as a guide for stakeholders in the logistics sector by providing strategic insights, he added.

Hoping that the report will play a pivotal role in instilling healthy competition among States/UTs to enhance logistics performance, he felt that States/UTs need to emphasise skill development, capacity building, and the formalisation of logistics policies, implementation of monitoring frameworks, and the promotion of green logistics. He said that the sector will be a cornerstone in our endeavour to take India to a 10-fold growth from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 35 trillion by 2047.

Saying that certain issues like ports, roads and warehouses were taken into consideration in the LEADS report, Secretary (Industries) N Yuvaraj said that AP is having an advantage in terms of port operations, road network and warehouses.

More than 300 warehouses are located in the State and the good road network contributed to the State excelling in the LEADS report. We have achieved significant progress in exports and all we will have to do is to maintain the ranking and take the progressive path, Yuvaraj informed TNIE.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is among the 13 States and Union Territories that have been categorised as ‘Achievers’ in the Logistics Ease Across Different State (LEADS)-2023 report released by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Saturday. The State was featured in the achievers of the Coastal Group sharing space with Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. While Kerala and Maharashtra are categorised as fast movers, Goa, Odisha and West Bengal States have been categorised as aspirers in the Coastal Group. This report is based on a pan-India primary survey, conducted between May and July, covering over 7,300 responses across 36 States/Union territories. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additionally, over 750 stakeholder consultations, were facilitated by National, Regional, and State Associations. While releasing the report, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that LEADS gives insights to States and UTs for further revolutionary reform in the logistics sector. The report serves as a guide for stakeholders in the logistics sector by providing strategic insights, he added. Hoping that the report will play a pivotal role in instilling healthy competition among States/UTs to enhance logistics performance, he felt that States/UTs need to emphasise skill development, capacity building, and the formalisation of logistics policies, implementation of monitoring frameworks, and the promotion of green logistics. He said that the sector will be a cornerstone in our endeavour to take India to a 10-fold growth from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 35 trillion by 2047. Saying that certain issues like ports, roads and warehouses were taken into consideration in the LEADS report, Secretary (Industries) N Yuvaraj said that AP is having an advantage in terms of port operations, road network and warehouses. More than 300 warehouses are located in the State and the good road network contributed to the State excelling in the LEADS report. We have achieved significant progress in exports and all we will have to do is to maintain the ranking and take the progressive path, Yuvaraj informed TNIE. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp