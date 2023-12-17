Arch rivals set to clash in Sarvepalli 

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: With elections nearing, the political temperature is on the rise in Sarvepalli Assembly constituency of Nellore district as leaders of both the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP have started levelling charges and countercharges against each other as part of their campaign to reach out to the people.

There has been a long-standing political rivalry between sitting YSRC MLA and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and former TDP minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, and now it has reached a peak.

Muthukur, Podalakur, Venkatachalam, Manubolu and Thotapalligudur mandals come under the purview of Sarvepalli constituency. Muthukur and Thotapalli Gudur are industrially developed mandals in the Assembly constituency.

It was a stronghold of Congress since 1955, where the party candidates won seven times. In the 1994 and 1999 elections, Somireddy won the seat. However, he lost to Adala Prabhakar Reddy in the subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009.

In the 2014 and 2019 elections, Somireddy tasted defeat at the hands of his arch-rival Kakani. Determined to regain his lost ground in the ensuing elections, Somireddy is leaving no stone unturned to win the people’s faith. He has been actively taking part in the TDP outreach programmes, besides exposing the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts.

The TDP, led by Somireddy, has intensified its movement against the ‘illegal mining’ of quartz in the district. The TDP Politburo member has also levelled serious accusations against Kakani and the ruling YSRC leaders of indulging in land grabbing.

Countering the charges of Somireddy, Kakani accused the former minister of indulging in large scale corruption when he held Agriculture portfolio during the previous TDP regime, ignoring the welfare of farmers.

“Though Somireddy has tasted defeat in the elections from Sarvepalli four times, there has been no change in his arrogant attitude. It will be a surprise if Somireddy gets at least his deposit in the ensuing elections,” Kakani ridiculed.

However, Sarvepalli is set to witness a tough fight between Somireddy and Kakani in the ensuing elections, observed a political analyst.

