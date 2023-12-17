Awareness program held on energy conservation at VVIT
GUNTUR: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology’s (VVIT) Electrical and Electronics Engineering department, in collaboration with the student wing of the Institute of Engineers India, conducted an awareness programme on the ‘Role of electrical engineer for conservation of energy.’
Chief guest M Ashok Bhupati Kumar, an alumnus and lead engineer at HBL Power System’s R&D department, emphasised the growing demand for energy-saving and environmentally friendly equipment in the industry. Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar and others felicitated Bhupati.