‘Bhogapuram airport will be ready by Dec 2025’: Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport will be ready for inauguration by December 2025, minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath said on Saturday after he, along with YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and other leaders, inspected the works at the airport site on Saturday.

Representatives of GMR, the company that is executing the project, explained to the YSRC leaders about the works taken up at the runway, terminal and approach road.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said work at the airport gained pace after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone in May this year. Gudivada pointed out that construction for 16 km of the total 23 km-long compound wall was completed.

Asserting that the YSRC government is committed to the development of north Andhra, he accused the Opposition parties of indulging in a misinformation campaign regarding the development works taken up in the region.

Stating that the construction of the international airport is a testimony to Jagan’s commitment to north Andhra, YSRC regional coordinator Subba Reddy said, “The previous TDP regime had laid the foundation stone for the project, but failed to take up construction works. Chandrababu Naidu (TDP chief) was only focussed on Amaravati and ignored the development of north Andhra.”

Several projects taken up in North Andhra to promote growth: Min

Exuding confidence, he said Bhogpuram airport will commence operations within 30 months. He added that farmers who were displaced due to the project had been given full compensation. Basic infrastructure facilities are being constructed for them as part of the rehabilitation project, he explained.

Ramayapatnam port to be completed in a record 18 months

Stating that the YSRC government was completing the Ramayapatnam port in a record period of 18 months, the IT minister said works for Machilipatnam port, which is being constructed with `500 crore, and Mulapeta port were going on at a brisk pace.

Elaborating on the details of various projects such as the international airport, beach corridor, kidney research centre and data centre, Gudivada said, “This is the first time since Independence that so many projects have been taken up simultaneously in north Andhra region.”

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao said north Andhra will witness unprecedented development once Bhogapuram airport and Mulapeta port are commissioned.

