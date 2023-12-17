Chandrababu Naidu to resume district visits after December 20 to reach out to people

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to resume his visits to districts after December 20. As elections are fast approaching, Naidu has decided to go to the people.

According to TDP sources, Naidu may give clarity on TDP tickets to aspirants during his district visits.

Naidu was actively taking part in the TDP outreach programmes when he was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case.

After getting regular bail in the skill development case, Naidu visited temples in Tirumala, Vijayawada and Simhachalam. He had planned to resume his political activities in a full-fledged manner after visiting a few more temples.

However, owing to Cyclone Michaung, he visited the affected areas in the erstwhile combined Guntur and Prakasam districts for two days and interacted with the farmers who incurred crop loss. Later, he visited the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and addressed a series of meetings with the leaders of different constituencies, besides inducting leaders from the YSRC into the TDP fold.

During his district visits, Naidu is going to highlight the alliance between the TDP and Jana Sena Party and their welfare and development initiatives to win people’s trust, a senior leader told TNIE.

Naidu, along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, is scheduled to address the public meeting to mark the culmination of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra near Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district on December 20.

“Later on, the TDP supremo will commence his district visits. Meanwhile, the TDP will take forward the talks with the JSP leadership so as to finalise the joint election manifesto and also to arrive at a clarity on seat sharing between the two parties in the ensuing polls,” a Politburo member said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to resume his visits to districts after December 20. As elections are fast approaching, Naidu has decided to go to the people. According to TDP sources, Naidu may give clarity on TDP tickets to aspirants during his district visits. Naidu was actively taking part in the TDP outreach programmes when he was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After getting regular bail in the skill development case, Naidu visited temples in Tirumala, Vijayawada and Simhachalam. He had planned to resume his political activities in a full-fledged manner after visiting a few more temples. However, owing to Cyclone Michaung, he visited the affected areas in the erstwhile combined Guntur and Prakasam districts for two days and interacted with the farmers who incurred crop loss. Later, he visited the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri and addressed a series of meetings with the leaders of different constituencies, besides inducting leaders from the YSRC into the TDP fold. During his district visits, Naidu is going to highlight the alliance between the TDP and Jana Sena Party and their welfare and development initiatives to win people’s trust, a senior leader told TNIE. Naidu, along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, is scheduled to address the public meeting to mark the culmination of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra near Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district on December 20. “Later on, the TDP supremo will commence his district visits. Meanwhile, the TDP will take forward the talks with the JSP leadership so as to finalise the joint election manifesto and also to arrive at a clarity on seat sharing between the two parties in the ensuing polls,” a Politburo member said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp