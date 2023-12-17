Contest all seats sans pact: Ambati Rambabu to Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Saturday dared TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to contest all the 175 Assembly seats in the State in the ensuing elections without any alliance.

“You claim that YSRC’s defeat is imminent even if it changes candidates for 151 seats. Can you contest all the 175 seats on your own? If not, why such immature comments,” he questioned, while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

He observed that had the people trusted Naidu, who was Chief Minister of the State thrice with a term of 14 years, they would not have shown his party the door in 2019. “Naidu has nothing worthwhile to claim as a Chief Minister,” he said.

Ambati found fault with Naidu and his party leaders for commenting on the internal matters of YSRC and said they did not have any right to do it. “Our target is not just 175 seats but also to bury both the TDP and Jana Sena for eternity,” he said.

The YSRC leader asked Naidu as to why he ran away from Chandragiri to Kuppam long ago. “Why Lokesh, who is from Rayalaseema is contesting from Mangalagiri. Why is Balakrishna, who hails from Gudivada contesting from Hindupur? Is changing constituencies of your partymen is proper?” he questioned Naidu.

Predicting the defeat of Naidu and his son in the ensuing elections, Ambati said Lokeh’s Yuva Galam yatra was an utter flop. He also questioned JSP chief Pawan Kalyan as to how many seats had he bargained with Naidu.

