Eco-Tourism Project: Action plan on anvil to establish 100 Nagaravanams across AP

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a major boost to eco-tourism in Andhra Pradesh, the forest department officials are gearing up to develop over 100 Nagaravanams in urban areas across the State.

As part of AP Eco-Tourism Project, over 44 Nagaravanams are being developed across the State, including in Rayadurgam, Kalyanadurgam, Puttaparthi, Pampanuru, Hindupur, and Palmaneru in Ananthapur circle, Kondaveedu, Perecherla, Darsi-I, Darsi-II, Perlavanipalem, Naidupeta, Kotturu in Guntur circle, Potlampally, Gargeyapuram, Dhone in Kurnool circle, Kothuru-Tadepalli, Krishnalanka, Butterfly Park, and Diwancheruvu in Rajamahendravaram, Divyaramam, RS park in Tirupati, and Saripalli in Visakhapatnam. Apart from this, based on the availability of land in urban areas, the officials are making arrangements to set up two or four Nagaravanams in each district.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change initiated the ‘Nagar Van Yojana’ to be implemented for a period of five years starting from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

The scheme aims to develop 400 Nagar Vans and 200 Nagar Vatikas across the country in urban areas. The Ministry provides one-time development and non-recurring grants for the creation of an area of Nagar Van to a maximum extent of `2 crore for 50 hectares.

The officials are also roping in local industrialists, walkers clubs, and corporate companies under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), and CER (Corporate Environmental Responsibility) to donate funds for the development of Nagarvanams.

According to the officials, due to the unavailability of vacant forest land suitable for setting up eco parks in urban areas, Nagaravanams have been delayed in some districts. However, forest officials in coordination with revenue, and irrigation department officials managed to identify lands.

Rahul Pandey, AP Chief Conservator of Forests, Eco Tourism said the main objective of developing Nagarvanams is to create green space and aesthetic environment in an urban set-up and increase lung space for the residents.

