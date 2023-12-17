Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister K Narayana Swamy highlights student empowerment 

“The TDP and its friendly media are making baseless allegations against the YSRC government, which is dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of students in government schools," he said. 

Andhra Pradesh deputy CM (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy

Andhra Pradesh deputy CM (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dismissing the Opposition TDP’s unfounded allegations on the distribution of tabs to government school students in the State, Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy asserted, “The TDP and its friendly media are making baseless allegations against the YSRC government, which is dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of students in government schools.”

The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Palamaner
on Saturday | Express

Addressing a public meeting at Palamaner as part of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra on Saturday, he said the State government, which is committed to the improvement of standards of education is making all efforts to provide the best opportunities to students. “It is only because of this, the underprivileged children got a chance to represent the State at the UN this year,” he highlighted. 

Former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ensured that every individual belonging to BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities lives with dignity and self-respect in the State. He is the only one who has invested in human capital. He has turned members of SHGs into entrepreneurs. In which other State, have you seen it?” he asked. 

