Yogesh Gupta’s bail petition dismissed in APTIDCO scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Yogesh Gupta, one of the accused in the skill development case, in the alleged Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) scam.

Dismissing the petition, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao observed how could the anticipatory bail be given, when the CID had not registered any case in the first place for such a ‘scam’.

He observed that Gupta out of anxiety on seeing a media report that he was involved in the ‘scam’ applied for the anticipatory bail. In the case of Gupta, no circumstantial evidence was submitted and there were no evidence of the scam itself.

