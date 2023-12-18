A major shuffle of YSRC coordinators in Prakasam

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: With indications that the Assembly elections may be earlier than expected, both the YSRC and the TDP-JSP alliance have started fast changing their strategies to achieve a big win.Though it is banking on its welfare agenda, the ruling YSRC has started making some internal changes to gear up for the elections. Out of the 11 new Assembly constituency coordinators appointed by the YSRC leadership a few days ago, five are pertaining to the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district.

Yerragondapalem MLA and Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh has been appointed as coordinator of Kondepi SC reserved constituency. Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, who represents Vemuru, has been appointed as coordinator of Santhanuthalapadu replacing the sitting MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu.

Kondepi Assembly constituency incharge Varikuti Ashok Babu has been shifted to Vemuru. Panyem Hanimi Reddy of Guntur has been appointed as coordinator of Addanki, replacing Bachina Krishna. Besides shuffling the constituency coordinators, the YSRC leadership has also appointed new incharges for various affiliated wings.

A small section of YSRC cadre has expressed its displeasure against the party leadership for effecting the changes. Some YSRC activists of Suresh have demanded reinstatement of Suresh as the coordinator of Yerragondapalem. However, the entire party rank and file has welcomed the initiative of the YSRC leadership hoping that it will further improve the party election prospects in Prakasam.“We are in a state of confusion whether the reshuffle of party coordinators is good or bad for the party,” said senior YSRC leader of Ongole.

However, YSRC district president J Venkata Reddy said, “This is a timely decision taken by the YSRC leadership as the elections are expected to be held in February or March. Enough time is there for the new coordinators to settle matters with the dissidents and coordinate with the party rank and file in their new segments. This will certainly help realise the YSRC’s target of 175 seats in the ensuing elections.”

“We are loyal to our party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and will do whatever he orders. Nobody, including me, has any dissatisfaction over the recent reshuffle. We are disciplined soldiers of YSRC and will fight sincerely as per the command of the party,” asserted Suresh. We are going to win Kondepi seat in the next elections with the coordinated efforts of the party rank and file,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: With indications that the Assembly elections may be earlier than expected, both the YSRC and the TDP-JSP alliance have started fast changing their strategies to achieve a big win.Though it is banking on its welfare agenda, the ruling YSRC has started making some internal changes to gear up for the elections. Out of the 11 new Assembly constituency coordinators appointed by the YSRC leadership a few days ago, five are pertaining to the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district. Yerragondapalem MLA and Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh has been appointed as coordinator of Kondepi SC reserved constituency. Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, who represents Vemuru, has been appointed as coordinator of Santhanuthalapadu replacing the sitting MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu. Kondepi Assembly constituency incharge Varikuti Ashok Babu has been shifted to Vemuru. Panyem Hanimi Reddy of Guntur has been appointed as coordinator of Addanki, replacing Bachina Krishna. Besides shuffling the constituency coordinators, the YSRC leadership has also appointed new incharges for various affiliated wings. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A small section of YSRC cadre has expressed its displeasure against the party leadership for effecting the changes. Some YSRC activists of Suresh have demanded reinstatement of Suresh as the coordinator of Yerragondapalem. However, the entire party rank and file has welcomed the initiative of the YSRC leadership hoping that it will further improve the party election prospects in Prakasam.“We are in a state of confusion whether the reshuffle of party coordinators is good or bad for the party,” said senior YSRC leader of Ongole. However, YSRC district president J Venkata Reddy said, “This is a timely decision taken by the YSRC leadership as the elections are expected to be held in February or March. Enough time is there for the new coordinators to settle matters with the dissidents and coordinate with the party rank and file in their new segments. This will certainly help realise the YSRC’s target of 175 seats in the ensuing elections.” “We are loyal to our party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and will do whatever he orders. Nobody, including me, has any dissatisfaction over the recent reshuffle. We are disciplined soldiers of YSRC and will fight sincerely as per the command of the party,” asserted Suresh. We are going to win Kondepi seat in the next elections with the coordinated efforts of the party rank and file,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp