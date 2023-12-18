Home States Andhra Pradesh

Published: 18th December 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh seat sharing tangle: TDP, Jana Sena leaders jostle for Rajampet 

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: It is the seat-sharing hurdle that the TDP-Jana Sena combine has to cross in  Rajampet Assembly constituency before facing the ensuing elections. TDP and Jana Sena aspirants vie to get the seat, causing a major problem to the leadership of the respective parties.

According to sources, five TDP leaders are aspiring for Rajampet ticket, while the number of candidates in the race from the JSP is three. Reddy, Balija and Kshatriya (Raju) castes are dominant in the Assembly constituency. The JSP leadership is of the view that the caste factor will enhance its winning prospects in Rajampet. The Assembly seat is likely to figure prominently during seat-sharing talks between TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

The Assembly segment, presently held by Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy of YSRC,  consists of Siddavatam, Vontimitta, Rajampet, Nandaluru, Veeraballi and Tsundupalle mandals. The total number of electorate is 2.22 lakh. Besides the dominant castes, BC, SC, ST and Minority votes also play a key role in deciding the electoral fortunes of contestants.

TDP Assembly constituency incharge B Chengalrayudu, Annamayya district president Chamarthi Jaganmohan Raju, former MP candidate Ganta Narahari, Meda Vijaya Sekhara Reddy and Poli Venkata Subba Reddy are aspiring for the party ticket.

Though Chengalrayudu contested the elections earlier, he suffered defeat. However, he continued in the TDP and strove to strengthen the party in the segment. He is confident of winning the seat if given the party ticket.

Jaganmohan Raju has also intensified his efforts to get the party ticket. Vijaya Sekhara Reddy and Venkata Subba Reddy, who joined the TDP from the YSRC, are also expecting the ticket. According political observers, Narahari may be the right candidate to take on sitting MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy.

Athikari Dinesh, Y Srinivasa Raju, who took voluntary retirement from his DRDA post, Assembly constituency incharge Mallisetty Venkataramana are in the race for the ticket from the Jana Sena Party.  Athikari Dinesh made Tenant Farmers meeting in Siddavatam a success and the talk is that contest within the party for the Jana Sena ticket.Meanwhile, speculation is rife on the ruling YSRC candidate whether he will be the incumbent Mallikarjuna Reddy or former MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy.

Dissatisfaction over district headquarters

Rajampet seat is significant for the ruling YSRC as it has been facing some headwinds in the constituency after the district reorganisation. Some people are unhappy with the formation of Annamayya district with Rayachoti as its headquarters, observed a political analyst

