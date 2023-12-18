Andhra Pradesh sees gradual uptick in tourist footfall

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Latest data has revealed that Andhra Pradesh is seeing a slow recovery in the tourism sector following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent statistics, the State recorded 1927.17 lakh domestic tourist visits (DTVs) and 1.66 lakh foreign visits (FTVs) in 2022, as against 932.78 lakh DTVs and 0.28 lakh FTVs in 2021.

It may be noted that tourist footfall in Andhra Pradesh saw a spike in 2019 with 2370.52 lakh DTVs and 2.80 lakh FTVs visiting the State. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh hosted 1947.68 lakh domestic tourist and 2.81 lakh foreign tourists in 2018. However, following the breakout of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the subsequent lockdown in 2019, the tourism and hospitality sectors suffered not just in Andhra Pradesh, but across the world. As a result, the State recorded only 708.29 lakh DTVs and 0.68 lakh FTVs.

After the number of Covid cases began to drop and restrictions were eased, Andhra Pradesh saw a modest recovery as it welcomed 932.78 lakh DTVs and 0.28 lakh FTVs in 2021. Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh has outperformed other States in the tourism sector. In 2022, Karnataka recorded 1824.13 lakh DTVs and 1.29 lakh FTVs, while Telangana welcomed 607.48 lakh domestic tourists and 0.68 lakh foreign visitors.

In response to a query raised in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Tourism Kishan Reddy said India’s share in global tourism market stands at 1.48% as of 2022. However, data revealed that the recovery, in the case of foreign tourists coming to India, has been slow.The country recorded 43,80,239 Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) from January to June in 2023 as against 52,96,025 FTAs in the corresponding period in 2019.

According to the Union Tourism Minister, the country recorded 85.9 lakh foreign tourist visitors (FTVs) in 2022 as compared to 3.14 crore in 2019.The uptick in tourist footfall has not necessarily brought good news for the traditional travel agencies as they continue to grapple with sustainability challenges.A few travel agencies highlighted that rise in the number of people owning cars and personal vehicles has resulted in a noticeable drop in demand for their services, particularly in pooled travel arrange-ments.

“More and more people are preferring to use their own vehicles. So, the dependence on travel agencies for transportation and interest in booking tour packages has dropped. This shift highlights a significant decline in the popularity of travel agencies as a preferred mode of travel in today’s world,” they explained.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Latest data has revealed that Andhra Pradesh is seeing a slow recovery in the tourism sector following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent statistics, the State recorded 1927.17 lakh domestic tourist visits (DTVs) and 1.66 lakh foreign visits (FTVs) in 2022, as against 932.78 lakh DTVs and 0.28 lakh FTVs in 2021. It may be noted that tourist footfall in Andhra Pradesh saw a spike in 2019 with 2370.52 lakh DTVs and 2.80 lakh FTVs visiting the State. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh hosted 1947.68 lakh domestic tourist and 2.81 lakh foreign tourists in 2018. However, following the breakout of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the subsequent lockdown in 2019, the tourism and hospitality sectors suffered not just in Andhra Pradesh, but across the world. As a result, the State recorded only 708.29 lakh DTVs and 0.68 lakh FTVs. After the number of Covid cases began to drop and restrictions were eased, Andhra Pradesh saw a modest recovery as it welcomed 932.78 lakh DTVs and 0.28 lakh FTVs in 2021. Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh has outperformed other States in the tourism sector. In 2022, Karnataka recorded 1824.13 lakh DTVs and 1.29 lakh FTVs, while Telangana welcomed 607.48 lakh domestic tourists and 0.68 lakh foreign visitors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In response to a query raised in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Tourism Kishan Reddy said India’s share in global tourism market stands at 1.48% as of 2022. However, data revealed that the recovery, in the case of foreign tourists coming to India, has been slow.The country recorded 43,80,239 Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) from January to June in 2023 as against 52,96,025 FTAs in the corresponding period in 2019. According to the Union Tourism Minister, the country recorded 85.9 lakh foreign tourist visitors (FTVs) in 2022 as compared to 3.14 crore in 2019.The uptick in tourist footfall has not necessarily brought good news for the traditional travel agencies as they continue to grapple with sustainability challenges.A few travel agencies highlighted that rise in the number of people owning cars and personal vehicles has resulted in a noticeable drop in demand for their services, particularly in pooled travel arrange-ments. “More and more people are preferring to use their own vehicles. So, the dependence on travel agencies for transportation and interest in booking tour packages has dropped. This shift highlights a significant decline in the popularity of travel agencies as a preferred mode of travel in today’s world,” they explained. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp