Andhra Pradesh: Somireddy goes on deeksha against illegal quartz mining

By Express News Service

NELLORE: TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has intensified his agitation against ‘illegal mining’ of quartz in the district.After noticing ‘illegal mining’ of quartz at Varadapuram village in Podalakur mandal on Saturday evening, Somireddy launched ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at Rustum Mica Mine. He demanded an immediate stoppage of ‘illegal mining’ of quartz.

The former minister alleged that quartz worth crores of rupees was being illegally mined and transported from Rustum and Bharat Mines. He expressed his disgust over the ‘inaction’ of the Nellore District Collector and SP to stop large scale illegal mining of quartz though he made several representations to the officials in this regard. He also wrote to the Chief Secretary and the DGP urging them to curb illegal mining of quartz.

“At present, around 100 mines are operational in the erstwhile combined Nellore district and about 50% of them are run without any permissions. Even the licensed mines are forced to give their quartz material to the mafia at a throwaway price. I will continue my protest before Rustum and Bharat Mines till the district authorities initiate action against the mining mafia,” he asserted.

