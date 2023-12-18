CM Jagan to launch upgraded YSR Aarogyasri scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the upgraded Dr YSR Aarogyasri programme, besides distribution of improved smart Aarogyasri cards. The treatment cost under the programme has been enhanced to Rs 25 lakh. An awareness programme on how to avail free medical facilities under Aarogyasri, answering queries like where to go and whom to ask, will also be launched. The Chief Minister will simultaneously launch a programme of downloading Aarogyasri App in every individual’s cell phone on Monday, aimed at free and better healthcare accessibility.

According to officials, ANMs, CHOs, Asha workers, volunteers, police women, MLAs and public representatives will ensure that at least one person in every household downloads the App, along with distribution of Aarogyasri cards with new features.The people will be provided comprehensive and complete awareness about Aarogyasri services covering 1.48 crore families and 4.25 crore beneficiaries in the State.

Each card contains a QR code, beneficiary’s photo, name and phone number of head of the family, details of family members, ABHA ID of the beneficiary is embedded in the form of electronic health record.

By logging in with the QR code embedded in the Aarogyasri card, doctors and staff can know the diagnostic tests, status of treatment, doctor’s recommendations, nearby hospitals, directions leading to those hospitals through Google Maps, Aarogya Mitra contact numbers and other information. A thorough knowledge of the patient’s health condition will make provision of quality treatment easy, the officials added.

The government is also providing Rs 225 per day up to Rs 5,000 per month to Aarogyasri patients till they fully recover and go back to work and for as many days as per doctor’s advice under YSR Arogya Aasara. So far, the government has provided Rs 1,310 crore assistance to more than 25.27 lakh people.Further, the officials said without keeping any limitation and bearing the full cost of medical treatment for life-threatening diseases like cancer, the government has spent Rs 1,897 crore in the last four-and-a-half years.

