Delivery of welfare benefits revolutionised: Suresh

Suresh said the social welfare initiatives of Jagan have empowered the downtrodden and the children of weaker sections have got access to quality education.

Published: 18th December 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Audimulapu Suresh at a review meet at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has brought in revolutionary changes in delivering welfare schemes to the people, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh. Participating in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Kurnool on Sunday, Suresh said the volunteer and the secretariat system is the brainchild of Jagan.

“The new system has won accolades from across the nation. Leaders from other States belonging to various political parties are looking at the welfare programmes of the YSRC government to replicate them. This highlights the efficient functioning of the State government,”  he lauded.

Suresh said the social welfare initiatives of Jagan have empowered the downtrodden and the children of weaker sections have got access to quality education. Now, the government schools are on par with corporate institutions in terms of infrastructure and educational standards. The State is also making rapid strides in healthcare,” averred the Municipal Administration Minister.

Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, MP S Sanjeev Kumar and other YSRC leaders also participated in the bus yatra.The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra also got a huge response from the people in Gopalapuram Assembly segment in East Godavari and Nandigama in Krishna district.

