Funds needed for infra projects: Ongole Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Initiating multiple development projects within the city, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities, led by Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, have undertaken works like major water canal construction, approach road creation, side drainage canal establishment, and city beautification, amounting to approximately Rs 1.75 crore. OMC chief Ventateswara Rao recently inspected these projects, ensuring adherence to quality standards, and directed engineering officials to adhere to the specified timelines for completion.

M Venkateswara Rao emphasised the urgent need for funds to support various developmental and infrastructural projects in Ongole, with approximately Rs 60 crore worth of projects in the pipeline.

In addition to these developmental initiatives, OMC is committed to enhancing tax collections, setting a target of 85-90% of the total tax demand for the year. Last year, they successfully collected Rs 45 crore (80%) against the Rs 60 crore total property tax demand.

Addressing a long-pending concern, OMC has commenced the Koppolu Major Channel RCC construction with an allocated budget of Rs 1 crore. This initiative aims to prevent flooding in Rajiv gruhakalpa colony and Koppolu main road areas, directing excess drainage water into the Main Pothuraju Canal without inconveniencing residents. Simultaneously, road-side drainage canal construction worth Rs 60 lakh has begun in Indiramma Colony near Kothapatnam road, benefiting around 10,000 residents during the rainy season. The funding for these projects is sourced from the 15th Finance Commission.

Further, OMC is actively engaged in beautifying vacant lands, canal bunds, pavements, and road dividers through a plantation programme under the NCAP. Recent efforts include sapling plantations near the Dumping yard area in Guttikonda Vari Palem village within OMC limits.

