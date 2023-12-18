Praja Arogya Vedika seeks YSR Aarogyasri reforms to benefit more

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government initiative to enhance the YSR Aarogyasri coverage has been welcomed by Praja Arogya Vedika, acknowledging it as an inviting and positive development for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

However, the organisation has raised essential concerns regarding the sustainability and continuity of such programmes across political landscapes. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Praja Arogya Vedika has expressed it’s views on the State’s public health system, particularly in light of the upcoming programme to increase Aaarogyasri coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family, scheduled for December 18.

Praja Arogya Vedika state president MV Ramanaiah highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the future of health initiatives, questioning whether subsequent governments would uphold or potentially reduce the coverage.

While commending the improvements made by the current government in health services, particularly in the Aarogyasri scheme, Ramanaiah alleged that Aarogyasri network hospitals are reportedly denying health services due to delayed payment of bills, leading to some hospitals partially collecting bills from patients. The total arrears of Aarogyasri network hospitals reportedly amount to around Rs 1,000 crore, he added.

Praja Arogya Vedika state general secretary T Kameshwar Rao spoke on the key recommendations presented to Chief Minister Jagan through the letter addressing the concerns including the enactment of the Right to Health Act, timely settlement of dues, expansion of specialised departments and creation of a separate Aarogyasri budget.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The government initiative to enhance the YSR Aarogyasri coverage has been welcomed by Praja Arogya Vedika, acknowledging it as an inviting and positive development for the people of Andhra Pradesh. However, the organisation has raised essential concerns regarding the sustainability and continuity of such programmes across political landscapes. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Praja Arogya Vedika has expressed it’s views on the State’s public health system, particularly in light of the upcoming programme to increase Aaarogyasri coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family, scheduled for December 18. Praja Arogya Vedika state president MV Ramanaiah highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the future of health initiatives, questioning whether subsequent governments would uphold or potentially reduce the coverage.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While commending the improvements made by the current government in health services, particularly in the Aarogyasri scheme, Ramanaiah alleged that Aarogyasri network hospitals are reportedly denying health services due to delayed payment of bills, leading to some hospitals partially collecting bills from patients. The total arrears of Aarogyasri network hospitals reportedly amount to around Rs 1,000 crore, he added. Praja Arogya Vedika state general secretary T Kameshwar Rao spoke on the key recommendations presented to Chief Minister Jagan through the letter addressing the concerns including the enactment of the Right to Health Act, timely settlement of dues, expansion of specialised departments and creation of a separate Aarogyasri budget. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp