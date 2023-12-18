Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vision to make Visakhapatnam a global hub of innovation and entrepreneurship

Published: 18th December 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC Simhadri in Visakhapatnam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pulsus CEO Gedela Srinubabu on Sunday shared a transformative vision aimed at catapulting Visakhapatnam into a global hub of innovation, employment and entrepreneurship. He addressed a programme organised by the Vizag Youth Association, and it focused on local employment generation and presented solutions to combat the pressing issue of brain drain.

Srinubabu emphasised the need for executing local strategies while thinking globally. He exhorted the youth to grab the opportunities presented by globalisation.  Speaking on brain drain, he stressed the need for reversing the trend that has seen Andhra Pradesh lose over 5 million graduates and postgraduates in the last 15 years. With the support of the government, Pulsus aims to showcase Vizag’s AI and IT investment opportunities across G20 nations.

The ambitious plan envisions Vizag becoming the AI and IT hub in the next five years, creating direct employment for thousands and indirectly generating over a million jobs, equivalent to 70% of the yearly influx of graduates, postgraduates and professionals across Andhra Pradesh.

Underlining Pulsus’ pivotal role in shaping the employment landscape, he highlighted the company’s significant contribution to job creation, particularly in IT and software sectors. Over the past five years, Pulsus has emerged as a driving force in employment generation in the region.

Srinubabu outlined Pulsus’ vision for Vizag as a prominent tech hub with a special focus on attracting AI and digital marketing companies. Global companies are invited to participate in the transformative journey, recognising the immense opportunities that lie within the city.

Highlighting Pulsus’ global efforts, Srinubabu showcased the success of the G20 Global Tech Summit series, Health Summit series, and Pharma Summit series. These summits have provided platforms to highlight the State’s potential, drawing global attention.

Concluding the event, Srinubabu expressed optimism, envisioning the gathered graduate students not just as professionals but as future global entrepreneurs shaping the destiny of Andhra Pradesh.The event witnessed the participation of several leaders, including Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Anand, Deputy Mayor J Sridhar, corporator Ushasri and 100 entrepreneurs, a large number of students and local people.

