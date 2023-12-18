YSRC govt totally neglected development: Purandeswari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Purandeswari alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government totally neglected development of AP. Speaking to mediapersons at Palacole on Sunday as part of her visit to West Godavari district, she claimed that several development projects had remained non- starters or incomplete despite the Central funding as the State government was not coming forward to bear its share.

“The current regime in the State claims that it does not back out under any circumstances, but the fact remains otherwise. When confronted, all it does is to foist false cases against those who question,” she deplored. Explaining the objective of her district visits, she said besides interacting with the cadre at the ground level and initiating measures to strengthen the organisational structure, the purpose is to make the BJP a champion of people’s cause. Highlighting the Central aid for the development of West Godavari, she said Rs 316 crore was sanctioned for NH 216 construction, bridge on Vashista and bypass.

A sum of Rs 75 crore was sanctioned for the development of Narasapuram and Bhimavaram railway stations. The Centre had also sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore for Gudivada - Bhimavaram railway line, released 75% funding for Kotipalli - Narasapuram line and allocated Rs 112 crore for aqua university at Saripalli. “But it is unfortunate that there is no clear figure as to how many houses have been built out of the 5 lakh sanctioned,” she decried.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Purandeswari alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government totally neglected development of AP. Speaking to mediapersons at Palacole on Sunday as part of her visit to West Godavari district, she claimed that several development projects had remained non- starters or incomplete despite the Central funding as the State government was not coming forward to bear its share. “The current regime in the State claims that it does not back out under any circumstances, but the fact remains otherwise. When confronted, all it does is to foist false cases against those who question,” she deplored. Explaining the objective of her district visits, she said besides interacting with the cadre at the ground level and initiating measures to strengthen the organisational structure, the purpose is to make the BJP a champion of people’s cause. Highlighting the Central aid for the development of West Godavari, she said Rs 316 crore was sanctioned for NH 216 construction, bridge on Vashista and bypass. A sum of Rs 75 crore was sanctioned for the development of Narasapuram and Bhimavaram railway stations. The Centre had also sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore for Gudivada - Bhimavaram railway line, released 75% funding for Kotipalli - Narasapuram line and allocated Rs 112 crore for aqua university at Saripalli. “But it is unfortunate that there is no clear figure as to how many houses have been built out of the 5 lakh sanctioned,” she decried.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp