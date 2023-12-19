Bapatla cops rescue 3 pupils from drowning

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police rescued three students from drowning at Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district on Monday. According to the police, ten CA students from a private college in Guntur visited the beach.

Of the total, three students, M Dhanush (18), B Sirisha (18), and N Saketh (20), were swept away by strong waves.

Head constable M Pothu Raju noticed the trio struggling and immediately alerted head guard Narasimha Murthy, and Marine head guard Venkata Narayana.

They rescued them with the help of trained divers Ajay, Suresh, Gopi, and Rama Krishna and brought them back to shore.

