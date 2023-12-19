Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla cops rescue 3 pupils from drowning

Head constable M Pothu Raju noticed the trio struggling and immediately alerted head guard Narasimha Murthy, Marine head guard Venkata Narayana.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police rescued three students from drowning at Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district on Monday. According to the police, ten CA students from a private college in Guntur visited the beach.

Of the total, three students, M Dhanush (18), B Sirisha (18), and N Saketh (20), were swept away by strong waves.

They rescued them with the help of trained divers Ajay, Suresh, Gopi, and Rama Krishna and brought them back to shore.

