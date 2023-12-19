Change in some YSRC coordinators in Godavari dists imminent

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have started the exercise to change some Assembly constituency coordinators of the party in the erstwhile undivided Godavari districts. After effecting change in 11 party coordinators, mainly in the erstwhile Guntur and Prakasam districts, the YSRC leadership is now focused on selecting the winning horses in the twin Godavari districts in the ensuing elections.

In the 2019 elections, of the total 32 Assembly constituencies in East and West Godavari districts, the TDP won only six and the remaining were bagged by the YSRC. Though the Godavari districts were TDP’s stronghold since its inception, the YSRC managed to get majority seats. To retain its hold, the YSRC leadership is said to have decided to effect some changes in the constituency coordinators. According to sources, at least four MLAs from the two districts met Jagan on Monday, and they were told that they would be replaced.

“We are making it clear that no leader, who is replaced, will be ignored, and will be given nominated or party posts,” a senior YSRC leader said. Among those who met Jagan included Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu. The two-time MLA was reportedly told that his ‘graph’ is weak and he would be replaced. The party is planning to replace him with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha. The MP as well as MLA hail from the Kapu community.

According to sources, Parvatha Purna Chandra Prasad, who is representing Prathipadu constituency, was also asked to vacate the seat. The party has yet to find a suitable candidate to fill the gap. It was also stated that Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu was also summoned to Tadepalli apart from Chintalapudi MLA VR Eliza.

Sources said the leaders have got wind of the party’s plans to find an alternative leadership in their respective constituencies and started organising meetings to garner support from the party rank and file as well as community leaders. Some of them are even making their followers stage protests not to replace them as a show of strength.

“The YSRC is changing coordinators or MLA candidates only after a proper survey, assessing their performance and weighing all pros and cons. They are given assurance that they will be given nominated posts or party posts,’’ the senior leader revealed.

Meanwhile, Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri too called on Jagan, sources said. Giri, who won on the TDP ticket, is now supporting the YSRC. The YSRC leadership has now appointed Health Minister Vidadala Rajini as the coordinator of Guntur West, which made Giri jittery, sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have started the exercise to change some Assembly constituency coordinators of the party in the erstwhile undivided Godavari districts. After effecting change in 11 party coordinators, mainly in the erstwhile Guntur and Prakasam districts, the YSRC leadership is now focused on selecting the winning horses in the twin Godavari districts in the ensuing elections. In the 2019 elections, of the total 32 Assembly constituencies in East and West Godavari districts, the TDP won only six and the remaining were bagged by the YSRC. Though the Godavari districts were TDP’s stronghold since its inception, the YSRC managed to get majority seats. To retain its hold, the YSRC leadership is said to have decided to effect some changes in the constituency coordinators. According to sources, at least four MLAs from the two districts met Jagan on Monday, and they were told that they would be replaced. “We are making it clear that no leader, who is replaced, will be ignored, and will be given nominated or party posts,” a senior YSRC leader said. Among those who met Jagan included Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu. The two-time MLA was reportedly told that his ‘graph’ is weak and he would be replaced. The party is planning to replace him with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha. The MP as well as MLA hail from the Kapu community.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, Parvatha Purna Chandra Prasad, who is representing Prathipadu constituency, was also asked to vacate the seat. The party has yet to find a suitable candidate to fill the gap. It was also stated that Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu was also summoned to Tadepalli apart from Chintalapudi MLA VR Eliza. Sources said the leaders have got wind of the party’s plans to find an alternative leadership in their respective constituencies and started organising meetings to garner support from the party rank and file as well as community leaders. Some of them are even making their followers stage protests not to replace them as a show of strength. “The YSRC is changing coordinators or MLA candidates only after a proper survey, assessing their performance and weighing all pros and cons. They are given assurance that they will be given nominated posts or party posts,’’ the senior leader revealed. Meanwhile, Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri too called on Jagan, sources said. Giri, who won on the TDP ticket, is now supporting the YSRC. The YSRC leadership has now appointed Health Minister Vidadala Rajini as the coordinator of Guntur West, which made Giri jittery, sources said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp