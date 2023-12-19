Country cannot prosper if poor left behind, says Guv

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer flagged off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the city here on Monday and appealed to the legislators and members of civil society organisations to create awareness among the people about the various flagship programmes being implemented by the Central government, to avail the benefits offered under the different outreach programmes.

He further added that the Yatra can be successful only with the active participation of all public representatives and officers of the concerned departments.“The programme is targeted to ensure that the benefits of all the welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries and that no eligible person in the country is left out of the journey of development. The country cannot be prosperous if the poor are left behind,” said the governor.

The campaign has been launched by adopting a whole of government approach with the active participation of various Ministries and Departments of both Central and State governments, organisations and institutions, to ensure the widest possible participation of all stakeholders, for the benefit of citizens, he added. City Mayor R Sireesha, MLC C Subrahmanyam (MLC), Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SPMVV vice-chancellor DBharathi and others were present.

