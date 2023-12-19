Home States Andhra Pradesh

Country cannot prosper if poor left behind, says Guv

City Mayor R Sireesha, MLC C Subrahmanyam (MLC), Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SPMVV vice-chancellor DBharathi and others were present.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Governor S Abdul Nazeer flags off the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Tirupati on Monday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer flagged off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the city here on Monday and appealed to the legislators and members of civil society organisations to create awareness among the people about the various flagship programmes being implemented by the Central government, to avail the benefits offered under the different outreach programmes.

He further added that the Yatra can be successful only with the active participation of all public representatives and officers of the concerned departments.“The programme is targeted to ensure that the benefits of all the welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries and that no eligible person in the country is left out of the journey of development. The country cannot be prosperous if the poor are left behind,” said the governor.

The campaign has been launched by adopting a whole of government approach with the active participation of various Ministries and Departments of both Central and State governments, organisations and institutions, to ensure the widest possible participation of all stakeholders, for the benefit of citizens, he added. City Mayor R Sireesha, MLC C Subrahmanyam (MLC), Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SPMVV vice-chancellor DBharathi and others were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra S Abdul Nazeer Andhra Pradesh Governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp