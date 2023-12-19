Home States Andhra Pradesh

CRPF jawan laid to rest with State honours

Banagapalle MLA Katasani Rami Reddy and hundreds of surrounding villagers attended his funeral procession.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A pall of gloom descended on Velagaturu village in Nandyal district on Monday when the mortal remains of CRPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy, who was killed in action in Chattisgarh, was brought to his native village. The CRPF personnel performed the last rites amidst state honours.

According to the reports reaching here, the mortal remains of the CRPF SI were brought to his native village on a special flight, where the top officials of CRPF and staff and local police officials led by Allagadda DSP Venkta Ramaiah paid tributes. Banagapalle MLA Katasani Rami Reddy and hundreds of surrounding villagers attended his funeral procession.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhakar Reddy Chattisgarh CRPF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp