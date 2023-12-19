CRPF jawan laid to rest with State honours

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A pall of gloom descended on Velagaturu village in Nandyal district on Monday when the mortal remains of CRPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy, who was killed in action in Chattisgarh, was brought to his native village. The CRPF personnel performed the last rites amidst state honours.

According to the reports reaching here, the mortal remains of the CRPF SI were brought to his native village on a special flight, where the top officials of CRPF and staff and local police officials led by Allagadda DSP Venkta Ramaiah paid tributes. Banagapalle MLA Katasani Rami Reddy and hundreds of surrounding villagers attended his funeral procession.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KURNOOL: A pall of gloom descended on Velagaturu village in Nandyal district on Monday when the mortal remains of CRPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy, who was killed in action in Chattisgarh, was brought to his native village. The CRPF personnel performed the last rites amidst state honours. According to the reports reaching here, the mortal remains of the CRPF SI were brought to his native village on a special flight, where the top officials of CRPF and staff and local police officials led by Allagadda DSP Venkta Ramaiah paid tributes. Banagapalle MLA Katasani Rami Reddy and hundreds of surrounding villagers attended his funeral procession. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });