Don’t be indifferent to TIDCO housing beneficiaries: Purandeswari to officials

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari visited the TIDCO houses at Addapuseela village in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday. She took exception to the prohibited area signboard set up at the TIDCO houses. She questioned the housing officials for installing such a board at the housing colony meant for people.

A TDICO housing beneficiary complained to her that the officials are yet to give him a house though he paid the requisite money for the house. Moved by the plight of the beneficiary, she asked the officials to change their indifferent attitude towards the poor people. Speaking to mediapersons later, Purandeswari claimed that it is only the BJP, which is fighting for the people’s cause in the State.

“The BJP is fighting against liquor and sand mafia and also against diversion of panchayat funds,” she asserted. Replying to a query, Purandeswari said she made a written complaint to the Chief Justice of India against YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is on bail now in the disproportionate assets case.

Purandeswari said she is undertaking the tour of different parts of the State to mingle with the party cadres and motivate them. So as to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, the party stand on various political issues is being explained to the people, she said, attributing all the development in the State to the Central aid as the YSRC government has failed on all fronts.

The construction of TIDCO houses, which was taken up in 2018, has not been completed and handed over to beneficiaries so far. “There are several complaints from the people about the bad condition of roads and lack of basic amenities. Janjavathi project meant to irrigate 35,000 acres of land has not been completed yet. Tribals of 16 villages have been deprived of any development in the Agency,” she deplored.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari visited the TIDCO houses at Addapuseela village in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday. She took exception to the prohibited area signboard set up at the TIDCO houses. She questioned the housing officials for installing such a board at the housing colony meant for people. A TDICO housing beneficiary complained to her that the officials are yet to give him a house though he paid the requisite money for the house. Moved by the plight of the beneficiary, she asked the officials to change their indifferent attitude towards the poor people. Speaking to mediapersons later, Purandeswari claimed that it is only the BJP, which is fighting for the people’s cause in the State. “The BJP is fighting against liquor and sand mafia and also against diversion of panchayat funds,” she asserted. Replying to a query, Purandeswari said she made a written complaint to the Chief Justice of India against YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is on bail now in the disproportionate assets case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Purandeswari said she is undertaking the tour of different parts of the State to mingle with the party cadres and motivate them. So as to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, the party stand on various political issues is being explained to the people, she said, attributing all the development in the State to the Central aid as the YSRC government has failed on all fronts. The construction of TIDCO houses, which was taken up in 2018, has not been completed and handed over to beneficiaries so far. “There are several complaints from the people about the bad condition of roads and lack of basic amenities. Janjavathi project meant to irrigate 35,000 acres of land has not been completed yet. Tribals of 16 villages have been deprived of any development in the Agency,” she deplored. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp