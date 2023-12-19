Pedana Jana Sena leaders join YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yadlapalli Ram Sudhir, Jana Sena Party leader from Pedana Assembly constituency in Krishna district, joined the ruling YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday. Along with Ram Sudhir, JSP leaders Yadlapalli Lokesh, P Lakshmi Narayana, M Pawan and T Jagadeesh Prasad also joined the YSRC. Housing Minister and Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh was also present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Yadlapalli Ram Sudhir, Jana Sena Party leader from Pedana Assembly constituency in Krishna district, joined the ruling YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday. Along with Ram Sudhir, JSP leaders Yadlapalli Lokesh, P Lakshmi Narayana, M Pawan and T Jagadeesh Prasad also joined the YSRC. Housing Minister and Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh was also present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp