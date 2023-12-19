Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pedana Jana Sena leaders join YSRC

Along with Ram Sudhir, JSP leaders Yadlapalli Lokesh, P Lakshmi Narayana, M Pawan and T Jagadeesh Prasad also joined the YSRC.

Published: 19th December 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jana Sena Party leader Ram Sudhir with YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | X@YSRCParty)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yadlapalli Ram Sudhir, Jana Sena Party leader from Pedana Assembly constituency in Krishna district, joined the ruling YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday. Along with Ram Sudhir, JSP leaders Yadlapalli Lokesh, P Lakshmi Narayana, M Pawan and T Jagadeesh Prasad also joined the YSRC. Housing Minister and Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh was also present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Sudhir YSRCP Jana Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp