SRM-AP University gets new director

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of the varsity, said Shankar Tripathy is an invaluable asset to the university.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has recently appointed Sidharth Shankar Tripathy as its new Director of Entrepreneurship and innovation and Professor of Practice in Entrepreneurship. This appointment is a significant milestone in the varsity’s effort to enhance the entrepreneurial fervour on campus, especially since its declaration of the year 2023 as The Year of Entrepreneurship.

V-C Prof Manoj K Arora welcomed Tripathy aboard. Shankar said, “The adrenalin rush of joining the varsity is quite akin to starting his first entrepreneurial venture 20 years back.”

