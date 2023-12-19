SRM-AP University gets new director

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has recently appointed Sidharth Shankar Tripathy as its new Director of Entrepreneurship and innovation and Professor of Practice in Entrepreneurship. This appointment is a significant milestone in the varsity’s effort to enhance the entrepreneurial fervour on campus, especially since its declaration of the year 2023 as The Year of Entrepreneurship.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of the varsity, said Shankar Tripathy is an invaluable asset to the university. “Under his expert guidance, the university will transform its entrepreneurial landscape to achieve institutional excellence,” he said.

V-C Prof Manoj K Arora welcomed Tripathy aboard. Shankar said, “The adrenalin rush of joining the varsity is quite akin to starting his first entrepreneurial venture 20 years back.”

