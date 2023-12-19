Submit report on probe of Ayesha Meera case, High Court directs CBI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report on the progress of the investigation into the murder of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera. The court also asked why the investigating agency had issued notice for the appearance of P Satyam Babu, who was acquitted in the murder case, five years after handing over the probe to it. Satyam Babu filed a petition in the court challenging the notice served on him by the CBI officials to appear before it as part of an investigation into the sensational murder case.

Satyam Babu’s counsel P Srinivasaulu informed the court that the High Court on March 31, 2017, had acquitted the petitioner in the case. When Ayesha Meera’s parents Shamshad Begum and Syed Iqbal Basha sought the court to direct the police to arrest the killers of their daughter, and the court on November 29, 2018 had directed the CBI to probe the case. The court also asked the CBI to conduct a probe into the tampering of evidence. Srinivasulu said the petitioner had cooperated with the investigation agency, but he was subjected to a DNA test without permission.

Yagnadath, representing the CBI, said the court had ordered the agency to bring a logical conclusion in the case, and sought time to file counter. The court asked the investigating agency to file the counter with all details and posted the matter for a hearing after three weeks.

Ayesha Meera was found murdered in a private hostel at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Vijayawada on December 27, 2007. Later, the police had arrested Satyam Babu in connection with the case. Mahila Sessions Court had sentenced Satyam Babu to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of murder and rape. The court, hearing the appeal filed by Satyam Babu, had acquitted him in 2017.

