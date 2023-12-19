Vijayawada topped list of deaths by suicides in State: NCRB

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive year, Vijayawada city has topped the list of deaths by suicide in the State, as reported in the 2022 Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Nationally, there were a total of 1.7 lakh suicide cases, and Andhra Pradesh ranked ninth with 8,908 suicides in 2022, compared to 8,067 in 2021. Maharashtra led the nation with 22,746 suicides, followed by Tamil Nadu with 19,834 and Madhya Pradesh with 13,606.

Within Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada alone accounted for nearly 634 suicides, a significant increase from 385 in 2021, representing a 65 per cent rise. Visakhapatnam city followed with 461 cases, compared to 378 in 2021, showing a 22 per cent increase. The report attributes the rise to factors such as psychological problems, family issues, health concerns, and indebtedness.

A concerning trend revealed in the report is the eightfold increase in suicides related to drug abuse and alcohol addiction, with 29 cases reported in 2022 compared to only three in 2021. This underscores the pressing need for de-addiction and rehabilitation centres to assist individuals struggling with substance abuse.

“Tackling alcohol addicts and drug abuse victims needs special care. In the majority of cases, the victims of drug and alcohol abuse are being misjudged by society which can lead to suicide. In some cases, the underlying mental conditions can be amplified by alcohol and drugs, thus forcing them to commit suicide and end their lives,” said city-based psychiatrist Vishal Indla.

The report highlighted specific reasons for suicides, including 80 cases due to indebtedness, 171 due to family disputes, 201 due to illness, three due to love affairs, seven due to poverty, and three due to unemployment.

“Unfortunately, our society lacks proper family structure to support or discuss problems among youngsters, peer pressure, professional tensions and various other factors are driving people to end their lives,” Vishal added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

