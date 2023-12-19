Visakhapatnam City Security Council relaunched; CP lays emphasis on safety

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar on Monday relaunched the Visakhapatnam City Security Council (VCSC) which was started in 2016 and dormant for a long time. He held an interactive session with the various industry bodies of the city under the aegis of VCSC. He emphasised the importance of VCSC as a liaison body and about his vision to improve industrial security and women’s safety.

The Police Commissioner opined that VCSC will promote public partnership by conducting various awareness programmes in the domains of cyber security, women’s safety, anti-drug campaigns and industrial security.

He briefed about the new smart policing initiatives that are being implemented for better policing and to enhance public safety. He sought the support of industry to partner with the police to improve road safety in the identified stretches in and around the city.

He launched the new website of Visakhapatnam City Security Council www.vizagsecuritycouncil.org and urged citizens to register themselves as volunteers to support various activities and initiatives of Visakhapatnam Police.

VCSC secretary A Krishna Balaji and office-bearers Dheeraj, RL Narayana and Lakshmi Mukkavilli also addressed the gathering. There are about 40 associations in the Security Council. VCSC is a collaboration between Visakhapatnam City Police and the industry bodies, including MSMEs, IT industry, schools and colleges, hospitals, hotels, trade bodies, and other service industries.

