Andhra goverment cheated poor people: BJP chief D Purandeswari

She described the YSRC government as a sticker regime as it was claiming credit for the funds provided by the Centre under various schemes.

Published: 20th December 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

D Purandeswari

State BJP chief D Purandeswari. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP chief D Purandeswari accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of cheating the poor people.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, she said Rushikonda had become bald due to large-scale destruction, ignoring the concerns of environmentalists. “The BJP is the only main opposition party, which has been fighting for people’s cause in the State,” she asserted.

She described the YSRC government as a sticker regime as it was claiming credit for the funds provided by the Centre under various schemes. She took exception for finding fault with the Centre for the delay in setting up the South Coast Railway Zone though the State government is yet to alienate the land for the construction of zonal headquarters.

So as to strengthen the party organisational setup, she has visited 20 districts in the State so far and the remaining six in undivided Godavari districts will be covered on Wednesday, Purandeswari said.

Earlier, she visited the 400-bed multi-super speciality ESI Hospital, which is ready for inauguration in the city by 2025. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, State vice-president P Vishnukumar Raju and other leaders were present.

