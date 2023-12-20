CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Rs 42.60 crore under ‘Videshi Vidya’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit a sum of Rs 42.60 crore into the bank accounts of 390 eligible students under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme on Wednesday.

A cash incentive of Rs 1.50 crore will also be provided to 95 civil services aspirants, who cleared the preliminary examination, and to 11 among them who cleared the mains exam, under the Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam scheme.

Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena enables poor students to study higher education overseas. The State government is reimbursing fees up to Rs 1.25 crore to SC, ST, BC and Minority students, and up to Rs 1 crore to other students, including airfare and visa charges.

The aid is being extended to students who secured admissions in any of the 21 faculties, including engineering, medicine, law, journalism, etc, in the top 50 universities based on QS World University/Times Higher Education rankings, thus enabling students of the State to study in more than 320 world’s top institutions free of cost.

Total financial assistance of Rs 107.08 crore has been extended under Videshi Vidya Deevena, benefiting 408 students in the past 10 months. Under Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam, an incentive of Rs 1 lakh will be given to aspirants after clearing the civil services preliminary exam. An additional incentive of Rs 50,000 will be given to those who clear the main exam. These cash incentives are meant to provide financial support to the aspirants belonging to the BC, SC, ST, minority and EBCs to undergo coaching or for self-preparation to crack the civil services exams, officials said.

The government provides cash incentives to the beneficiary candidates, every time they clear the preliminary and mains exams without any ceiling. While coaching centres benefited from the scheme during the previous TDP regime, it is benefiting every eligible candidate now as the aid is being directly deposited into their bank accounts, they added. For suggestions and complaints regarding Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam, there is Jaganannaku Chebudam toll-free No. 1902.

For more details, visit https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

