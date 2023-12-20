JN.1 scare: Government asks Sabarimala pilgrims to exercise caution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases of the new JN.1 variant in the neighbouring States of Kerala and Karnataka, Special Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu instructed the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) to ensure RT-PCR labs conduct at least 1,000 tests daily.

In a videoconference with officials on Tuesday, Krishna Babu reviewed the preparedness of hospitals in the State to tackle the rising Coronavirus cases. Health officials informed him that the virulence of the variant is low and that minimal hospitalisations have been reported.

He also advised pilgrims returning from Sabarimala and other parts of Kerala to be cautious and immediately get themselves tested if they experience any symptoms. The Union Health Ministry had issued an advisory on Monday underscoring the need to “maintain a state of constant vigil over the Covid situation, right up to the district levels.”

Subsequently, the State government directed health officials to ensure adequate rapid test kits are available at village health clinics and conduct RT-PCR tests for patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Krishna Babu instructed the officials to ensure there is an adequate supply of drugs, PPE kits, gloves, masks, and sanitisers and that plants supplying LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen), PSA (Pressure swing adsorption) oxygen, concentrators, D-type cylinders and ventilators are fully functional. Pointing out that the State has not recorded any fresh cases, he assured the public that the State’s health machinery is fully prepared to handle any challenges.

