Kidney transplants resume at Guntur GGH

GUNTUR: After a long gap of over three years, kidney transplantation surgeries restarted in Guntur GGH.

A 39-year-old Ch Sandeep has been suffering from a kidney-related ailment for several years and has been receiving treatment at the Nephrology Department for the past 45 days.

The doctors said his kidneys had completely failed, and transplantation was the last option for the patient to survive. As his mother Padmavathi agreed to donate her kidney, the officials made all arrangements for the surgery, and Rs 2.56 lakh has been granted for the surgery from Dr YSR Aarogyasri Trust.

As many as three heart transplant surgeries, 22 kidney transplantation surgeries, and several knee replacement surgeries have been conducted successfully at the hospital. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organ transplantation surgeries have been halted since 2019. Along with this, the officials are also making arrangements to start liver transplantations soon.

