Naidu, Pawan Kalyan set to sound poll bugle at TDP meet in Vizianagaram village on Dec 20

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

POLIPALLI (VIZIANAGARAM DIST): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan are set to blow the bugle for the 2024 elections at the public meeting to be organised at Polipalli village near Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, marking the culmination of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from 3 to 7 pm. This is the first public meeting to be jointly addressed by the TDP and JSP leaders after the 2014 elections.

The venue of the meeting has been decked up with floodlights, flexes, and banners, and the National Highway leading from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam has been flooded with the flags of both the TDP and JSP and banners of Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh.

As the rank and file from both the TDP and JSP are expected to attend the meeting in large numbers, adequate seating arrangement has been made in the sprawling 110 acres of venue. Around 600 leaders can be accommodated on the dais erected at a height of 8 feet, with a length of 200 feet and a width of 100 feet.

Accusing the State government of conspiring to prevent the people from attending the meeting in large numbers, TDP leaders claimed that people from all corners of the State had started reaching the venue on whatever vehicles were available to them.

The TDP has arranged five special trains for its supporters to reach the venue. A large number of TDP cadres are also coming to Polipalli in private buses, lorries, tractors, cars and other modes of transport.

A parking facility has been arranged for the large number of vehicles coming from all corners of the State, and necessary arrangements have also been made to see to it that there is no traffic problem for the vehicles passing through the highway.

“All the roads in the State are now leading to Polipalli. The public meeting is set to totally transform the political history of the State, marking the commencement of a new era,” the TDP leaders asserted.

