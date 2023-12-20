No exorbitant increase in debts in present government: Duvvuri Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The outstanding liabilities of the State government increased by 169% in the five-year TDP regime (2014-19), whereas it is just 55% in the last four years (June 2019 to March 2023) of the YSRC government, said Duvvuri Krishna, Special Secretary (Finance and Economic Affairs) to the Chief Minister.

While the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of liabilities stood at 21.87% during the previous regime, it was just 12.07% as of March 2023 in the present government, he said.

Responding to a report in a section of media on the borrowings of the YSRC government, he said the report was to lower the prestige and stature of not just the State government but also of institutions such as Comptroller and Auditor General of India and RBI for political gains.

Giving a detailed account of the liabilities of the government and the State-owned PSUs, Duvvuri said as per ‘State Finances - A Study of Budgets’ of the Reserve Bank of India, the total outstanding liabilities of the government at the end of March 2023 were estimated at Rs 4,28,715.70 crore.

The outstanding liabilities of the combined State of Andhra Pradesh on March 31, 2014, were Rs 1,96,202.40 crore. To this, Rs 7,333 crore had to be added as this was the fiscal deficit for the first two months of the financial year 2014-15. Of this, as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 58% was devolved to the successor State of Andhra Pradesh. “Therefore, we can say that the liabilities of the State of AP at the time of formation of the TDP government in June 2014 were Rs 1,18,050 crore and the same had increased to Rs 2,64,451 crore as of March 31, 2019. The TDP government was in existence till almost the end of May 2019 and during the first two months of the financial year 2019-20, it had borrowed another Rs 7,346.56 crore. Therefore, by the time of dissolution of the TDP government, the total liabilities had swollen to Rs 2,71,797.56,’’ Duvvuri explained.

“It can be surmised that the debt increase during the period of the present government is not higher than what was accumulated during the period of the TDP regime, both in terms of absolute numbers as well as in terms of CAGR numbers,’’ he asserted.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in revenue loss to the tune of Rs 66,116 crore. During the pandemic, important programmes of various crucial sectors were not compromised, and further, the quantum of capital expenditure was also not less compared to the earlier period and no one could allege that the fiscal management was bad, he averred.

Duvvuri further said the State PSUs that can secure debt without the strength of a government guarantee, possess assets that can be securitised and it is a credible revenue model. Therefore, for lending to those entities, no government guarantee is sought. Further, the majority of the PSUs are limited liability companies under the Companies Act and there is no recourse to the government in the absence of a guarantee. Concerning the State government, only corporations in the power sector have been historically securing debt without a guarantee, he elaborated.

Refuting the allegations concerning off-budget borrowings, he said the government has provided a guarantee within the limits stipulated by the State Legislature.The Andhra Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005 stipulates the limits within which the State government can provide guarantees. Further, in accordance with the power conferred under Section 15 of the Act, the AP FRBM Rules, 2006 have been issued. As per rule 6, the State government is required to disclose the details of guarantees it provided at the time of presenting the budget.

“In absolute adherence to this rule, every year, the State government has been providing the details of the guarantees given and utilised, as part of the budget documents. Apart from this, as part of a regular practice, the entity wise debt availed on the strength of the government guarantee, the nature of debt availed etc are also being provided in a comprehensive fashion in the budget document, which includes the statement of government guarantees, debt position and securities lent to companies and other undertakings,’’ he said.

