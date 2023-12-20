Home States Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to resolve voters’ pleas by December 26 

The civic officials have prepared a special action plan to resolve the pending complaints, and petitions, on draft roll by December 26.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As final electoral rolls will be released in January, the officials should take necessary action to resolve pending petitions by December 26, said Guntur West Assembly constituency electoral registration officer and GMC additional commissioner K Lakshmi Sivajyothi.

She held a review meeting with representatives of various political parties here on Tuesday. She said, “Following the regulations of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the final voter list will be issued on January 5.

The civic officials have prepared a special action plan to resolve the pending complaints, and petitions, on draft roll by December 26. The supervisory officials and BLOs must conduct a thorough inspection in the process”. She also assured that the complaints, and suggestions given by the political parties are recorded and BLOs will investigate the issues at ground level and required action will be taken to address them.

