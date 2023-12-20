Tulasi Yogish elected as LUB State secretary

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Laghu Udyog Bharati state president Madala Venkateswara Rao announced that Tulasi Yogish has been elected as State general secretary of LUB in a programme held at Yogi Bhawan here on Tuesday.

LUB is an organisation working towards serving micro and small industries in the country since the last 25 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Tulasi Yogish expressed his gratitude for electing him as chief secretary and said that, through Laghu Udyog Bharati, he will highlight the issues faced by small-scale industries and bring them to the attention of the respective departments of State and Central Governments and work hard to resolve them. SBI Arundalpet branch manager N Prabhakar and others congratulated Tulasi Yogish.

