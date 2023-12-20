Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tulasi Yogish elected as LUB State secretary

LUB is an organisation working towards serving micro and small industries in the country since the last 25 years.

Published: 20th December 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tulasi Yogish has been elected as State general secretary of LUB in a programme held at Yogi Bhawan.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Laghu Udyog Bharati state president Madala Venkateswara Rao announced that Tulasi Yogish has been elected as State general secretary of LUB in a programme held at Yogi Bhawan here on Tuesday.

LUB is an organisation working towards serving micro and small industries in the country since the last 25 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Tulasi Yogish expressed his gratitude for electing him as chief secretary and said that, through Laghu Udyog Bharati, he will highlight the issues faced by small-scale industries and bring them to the attention of the respective departments of State and Central Governments and work hard to resolve them. SBI Arundalpet branch manager N Prabhakar and others congratulated Tulasi Yogish.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tulasi Yogish Madala Venkateswara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp