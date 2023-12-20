Vidadala Rajini distributes YSR Aarogyasri smart cards

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to provide quality medical services to poor people, the YSRC government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary changes to and health and medical sector, opined Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.

She distributed YSR Aarogyasri smart cards to the beneficiaries at the ward secretariat in Bharat Nagar here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the new cards are equipped with a QR code that has the beneficiary’s photo, name, contact of the family head, and comprehensive details of family members.On scanning the QR code, health professionals can gain access to data such as diagnostic tests, treatment status, doctor’s recommendations, and Aarogya Mitra’s contact number.

As many as 2,513 Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals are present and free treatment for over 3,257 ailments will be provided through this scheme, Rajini informed. She also launched an awareness programme on the upgraded Aarogyasri scheme. Guntur Collector Venu Gopal Reddy, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appireddy, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, and other officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: With an initiative to provide quality medical services to poor people, the YSRC government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary changes to and health and medical sector, opined Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. She distributed YSR Aarogyasri smart cards to the beneficiaries at the ward secretariat in Bharat Nagar here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the new cards are equipped with a QR code that has the beneficiary’s photo, name, contact of the family head, and comprehensive details of family members.On scanning the QR code, health professionals can gain access to data such as diagnostic tests, treatment status, doctor’s recommendations, and Aarogya Mitra’s contact number.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As many as 2,513 Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals are present and free treatment for over 3,257 ailments will be provided through this scheme, Rajini informed. She also launched an awareness programme on the upgraded Aarogyasri scheme. Guntur Collector Venu Gopal Reddy, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appireddy, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, and other officials were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp