YSRC mulls ‘dropping’ a few ministers to form winning team for 2024

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to form a winning team so that its ‘Why Not 175’ target can be accomplished in the 2024 elections, the YSRC has reportedly decided to not give tickets to at least a couple of ministers and a former minister, besides some senior MLAs.

In a recent rejig, the ruling party had appointed new coordinators for 11 Assembly constituencies, following which at least four ministers were shifted to different seats. It has been learnt that the party leadership is now expediting the process to finalise the candidates as they believe that the elections might be held before schedule.

Regional coordinators are reportedly informing the MLAs who are being dropped about the party high command’s decision. Subsequently, these leaders are reportedly making a beeline at Tadepalli to convince the leadership to give them or their family members another chance.

However, it has been learnt that YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made up his mind and is reportedly assuring the leaders that they would be given suitable nominated or party posts.

After considering various surveys and reviewing the performance of the legislators in public outreach programmes such as Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, the party leadership has reportedly decided to drop Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, who represents Alur in the Kurnool district. Jayaram belongs to the Valmiki community, which has a sizeable population in the district. He is likely to be given a chance as Kurnool MP or might be nominated to any other post.

It is also learnt that former minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana from Penukonda in Anantapur district might be dropped.

Sources said the local party cadre is against the first-time MLA’s candidature. Another senior leader who might lose his seat is Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, representing Rayadurgam constituency. Sources added Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Usha Sricharan is also likely to be dropped. Viswarup, Jayaram, and sitting MLA from P Gannavaram, an SC reserved constituency in Konaseema district, Kondeti Chitti Babu were among those who reportedly met the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

