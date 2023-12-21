2024 a war between Andhra CM Jagan’s arrogance & people’s self-respect: TDP's Nara Lokesh

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The 2024 Assembly elections will be a war between Jagan’s arrogance and people’s self-respect, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting held at Polipalli village of Vizianagaram district to mark the conclusion of his padayatra, the 40-year-old ridiculed Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s oft-repeated line — “The 2024 election will be a war between the poor and the capitalists”.

Seeking to know how Jagan can call himself poor, Lokesh claimed the Chief Minister is worth `1 lakh crore and owns multi-crore companies.

Asserting that it is not the end, but only the beginning of the downfall of the ruling YSRC, the TDP leader went hammer and tongs against the Jagan government and described it as anti-people, anti-poor, and anti-development.

During his 226-day Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh walked for 3,132 kilometres through nearly 100 Assembly constituencies before concluding it in Visakhapatnam.

In his nearly 45-minute-long speech, Lokesh mocked the YSRC government’s programmes and quipped, “They introduced Aadudam Andhra (sports event), and now, people are appealing to them (government) to stop playing with their lives.”

Reiterating that Jagan is afraid of the growing public support for the leadership of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his Bhavishathuku Guarantee schemes and the success of Yuva Galam, he claimed,

“It was for this very reason, Naidu was unjustly arrested. While Naidu is a visionary, Jagan is a prisonary.”

He added that Andhra Pradesh needs the leadership of Naidu and powerful leaders like Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan who will fight for the people.

Sharing his learnings from the walkathon, Lokesh said, “People are suffering. Youngsters are migrating due to lack of jobs in the State, farmers are crying for water.”

While concluding the speech in Pawan Kalyan’s style, he said, “Hello AP, bye, bye YCP.” Later, Chandrababu Naidu addressed the public for the first time after being released from jail on bail.

TDP-JSP pact need of the hour: Pawan

Naidu claimed that the announcement of TDP-JSP alliance spelled doom for the YSRC government. He congratulated Lokesh for completing the padayatra. He said giving one chance to Jagan has brought 30 years regression in Andhra Pradesh.

Stressing that Jagan has to be replaced, Naidu announced that the common manifesto of TDP and JSP will be announced in public meetings at Amaravati and Tirupati.

Pawan reiterated that the TDP-JSP alliance is the need of the hour.

Mocking Jagan for changing MLA candidates, he quipped, “What needs to be changed is CM Jagan. Otherwise, people would be forced to come out on the streets armed to fight goons of YSRC.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIZIANAGARAM: The 2024 Assembly elections will be a war between Jagan’s arrogance and people’s self-respect, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said on Wednesday. Speaking during the Yuva Galam Navasakam public meeting held at Polipalli village of Vizianagaram district to mark the conclusion of his padayatra, the 40-year-old ridiculed Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s oft-repeated line — “The 2024 election will be a war between the poor and the capitalists”. Seeking to know how Jagan can call himself poor, Lokesh claimed the Chief Minister is worth `1 lakh crore and owns multi-crore companies. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asserting that it is not the end, but only the beginning of the downfall of the ruling YSRC, the TDP leader went hammer and tongs against the Jagan government and described it as anti-people, anti-poor, and anti-development. During his 226-day Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh walked for 3,132 kilometres through nearly 100 Assembly constituencies before concluding it in Visakhapatnam. In his nearly 45-minute-long speech, Lokesh mocked the YSRC government’s programmes and quipped, “They introduced Aadudam Andhra (sports event), and now, people are appealing to them (government) to stop playing with their lives.” Reiterating that Jagan is afraid of the growing public support for the leadership of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his Bhavishathuku Guarantee schemes and the success of Yuva Galam, he claimed, “It was for this very reason, Naidu was unjustly arrested. While Naidu is a visionary, Jagan is a prisonary.” He added that Andhra Pradesh needs the leadership of Naidu and powerful leaders like Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan who will fight for the people. Sharing his learnings from the walkathon, Lokesh said, “People are suffering. Youngsters are migrating due to lack of jobs in the State, farmers are crying for water.” While concluding the speech in Pawan Kalyan’s style, he said, “Hello AP, bye, bye YCP.” Later, Chandrababu Naidu addressed the public for the first time after being released from jail on bail. TDP-JSP pact need of the hour: Pawan Naidu claimed that the announcement of TDP-JSP alliance spelled doom for the YSRC government. He congratulated Lokesh for completing the padayatra. He said giving one chance to Jagan has brought 30 years regression in Andhra Pradesh. Stressing that Jagan has to be replaced, Naidu announced that the common manifesto of TDP and JSP will be announced in public meetings at Amaravati and Tirupati. Pawan reiterated that the TDP-JSP alliance is the need of the hour. Mocking Jagan for changing MLA candidates, he quipped, “What needs to be changed is CM Jagan. Otherwise, people would be forced to come out on the streets armed to fight goons of YSRC.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp