Andhra CM Jagan distributes ‘Videshi Vidya’ aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 41.59 crore under the Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme, benefiting 390 students pursuing overseas education.

He also disbursed Rs 1.05 crore to 106 civil service aspirants preparing for the UPSC examinations under the Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam scheme.

Speaking after disbursing the sum from his Camp Office in Tadepalli, Jagan said the government has been implementing Videshi Vidya Deevena to prevent parents of overseas education aspirants from falling into debt trap.

Pointing out that the incentive for civil services aspirants has been released for the first time, he noted that both the programmes are unique as they assure beneficiaries and their parents that the government would support them in fulfilling their dreams.

Stating that the government has also reimbursed Rs 9.5 crore towards the fee of 51 students, who got admission into universities and colleges in the US this spring, he said Rs 107 crore has been spent on 408 students studying abroad.

Elaborating on the scheme, the Chief Minister said the government has been extending financial assistance to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) and Minorities whose annual income is below Rs 8 lakh.

“By implementing the scheme in saturation mode, the government hopes that the beneficiaries will reach high positions in life and further inspire others in the future,” he said.

Accusing the previous TDP regime of deceiving 3,326 students by not clearing arrears worth Rs 318 crore for the year 2016-17, Jagan pointed out that his government has been implementing the scheme with sincerity.

The government reimburses total fee of up to Rs 1.25 crore each to SC, ST, BC and Minority students and up to Rs 1 crore each to EBC students, who pursue higher education in 21 diverse faculties at 350 educational institutions that are affiliated to 50 universities abroad and are listed in the QS World University and Times Higher Education rankings.

Further, Jagan explained that the government will extend an incentive of Rs 1 lakh each to UPSC aspirants of BC, SC, ST, Minorities and EBCs after they clear the preliminary examination.

They will receive Rs 50,000 after qualifying the main examination, besides reimbursing their coaching and preparation expenses.

Some of the beneficiaries also participated in the programme virtually. Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) G Jayalakshmi, Social Welfare Director Vijaya Krishnan and other senior officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 41.59 crore under the Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme, benefiting 390 students pursuing overseas education. He also disbursed Rs 1.05 crore to 106 civil service aspirants preparing for the UPSC examinations under the Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam scheme. Speaking after disbursing the sum from his Camp Office in Tadepalli, Jagan said the government has been implementing Videshi Vidya Deevena to prevent parents of overseas education aspirants from falling into debt trap.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pointing out that the incentive for civil services aspirants has been released for the first time, he noted that both the programmes are unique as they assure beneficiaries and their parents that the government would support them in fulfilling their dreams. Stating that the government has also reimbursed Rs 9.5 crore towards the fee of 51 students, who got admission into universities and colleges in the US this spring, he said Rs 107 crore has been spent on 408 students studying abroad. Elaborating on the scheme, the Chief Minister said the government has been extending financial assistance to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) and Minorities whose annual income is below Rs 8 lakh. “By implementing the scheme in saturation mode, the government hopes that the beneficiaries will reach high positions in life and further inspire others in the future,” he said. Accusing the previous TDP regime of deceiving 3,326 students by not clearing arrears worth Rs 318 crore for the year 2016-17, Jagan pointed out that his government has been implementing the scheme with sincerity. The government reimburses total fee of up to Rs 1.25 crore each to SC, ST, BC and Minority students and up to Rs 1 crore each to EBC students, who pursue higher education in 21 diverse faculties at 350 educational institutions that are affiliated to 50 universities abroad and are listed in the QS World University and Times Higher Education rankings. Further, Jagan explained that the government will extend an incentive of Rs 1 lakh each to UPSC aspirants of BC, SC, ST, Minorities and EBCs after they clear the preliminary examination. They will receive Rs 50,000 after qualifying the main examination, besides reimbursing their coaching and preparation expenses. Some of the beneficiaries also participated in the programme virtually. Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) G Jayalakshmi, Social Welfare Director Vijaya Krishnan and other senior officials were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp