Andhra govt braces up to tackle new Covid-19 variant

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has intensified efforts to curb the potential spread of the new Covid-19 variant, following a nationwide alert from the Central Government, prompted by a surge in JN. 1 strain cases in Kerala.

Besides reporting 16 deaths, the country has reported around 2,305 active Covid cases in the last two weeks, including 2,041 cases in Kerala, 79 cases in Karnataka, and 77 cases in Tamil Nadu.

All reported deaths were among patients with underlying medical conditions with comorbidities. The large gatherings, common during the pilgrimage, pose a significant risk of virus transmission, reminiscent of the initial wave of Covid-19 when such group settings facilitated the global spread.

While zero cases were reported in the State in the past 48 hours, medical experts are highlighting the potential spread of the JN.1 variant, characterized by symptoms like fever, dry cough, and diarrhoea. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the government has set up as many as 13 RT-PCR labs across the State to test the symptomatic cases.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner of Medical and Family Welfare, J Nivas, emphasised the potential spread of the new variant and said that despite reassurances about its limited danger, the public’s response has led to a sudden surge in the demand for protective gear.

Speaking to TNIE, M Subbu Ram, a pharmacist at Prasadampadu in Vijayawada, said, “While officials downplay the severity of the JN.1 variant, there is a noticeable spike in the purchase of masks and sanitisers in the State, fueled by media reports and public apprehension from Tuesday onwards. Notably, Sabarimala pilgrims are showing more interest in purchasing masks and sanitisers.”

Mandatory RT-PCR tests for Sabarimala pilgrims

Meanwhile, in response to the Center’s directives, higher officials are implementing stringent measures to monitor and control the situation.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu held a video conference with department heads and instructed for mandatory RT-PCR tests for Sabarimala devotees.

Arrangements are in place for testing at 12 medical colleges, while rapid test kits have been distributed to all the village secretariats in the State.

Krishna Babu assured the availability of medical infrastructure, including over 34,763 oxygen beds, 8,594 ICU beds, ventilators, and medicines in the State.

The focus has been laid on conducting at least 1,000 daily tests across the State at a rate of 50 tests in each district. Every village/ward secretariat is positioned with 5 rapid kits for testing symptomatic cases. Indent was given to procure an additional 75,000 rapid test kits.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the government issued orders to place Additional Director of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP), Dr K Padmavathi, in Full Additional Charge (FAC) to the post of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, in the existing vacancy with immediate effect until further orders to increase close monitoring of addressing the potential threat of Covid variant.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

