HC reserves verdict on Naidu’s plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With arguments in the anticipatory bail plea of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case related to sand policy during his government concluding on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court reserved its verdict.

Appearing for Naidu, senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal argued that criminal motives could not be attributed to the government policy decisions. When the present government took over in 2019, they brought new sand policy and at that time the should have reviewed the old policy.

If such was the case, why they did register a case at that time. The CID was not forthcoming with any explanation for the time gap, he argued.

