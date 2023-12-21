Health officials told to conduct Covid mock drill

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district authorities are on high alert due to the potential spread of the new Covid-19 Sub Variant JN.1.

The State Medical and Health Department has issued a warning to the District Medical and Health Departmental officials (DMHOs), instructing them to conduct mock drill programmes in district government hospitals.

Dr S Rajyalakshmi, the Prakasam DMHO, emphasised that rumours circulating on social media should not cause panic among the public.

To assess the preparedness of the district’s medical staff, a mock drill will be conducted to closely inspect the availability of emergency medical services, including the Oxygen supply system, ICU bed availability, face masks, required medicines, and other necessary facilities in government hospitals.

Dr Rajya Lakshmi reassured that there have been no reported cases of the Corona JN.1 Sub Variant in the district or the State.

While dispelling false news fears, she urged the public to adhere to government guidelines, wear face masks covering the nose and mouth, practice social distancing, especially around individuals with flu-like symptoms, and avoid large social gatherings.

The DMHO stressed the importance of public cooperation in maintaining health protection measures to prevent the spread of the new sub-variant.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district authorities are on high alert due to the potential spread of the new Covid-19 Sub Variant JN.1. The State Medical and Health Department has issued a warning to the District Medical and Health Departmental officials (DMHOs), instructing them to conduct mock drill programmes in district government hospitals. Dr S Rajyalakshmi, the Prakasam DMHO, emphasised that rumours circulating on social media should not cause panic among the public. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To assess the preparedness of the district’s medical staff, a mock drill will be conducted to closely inspect the availability of emergency medical services, including the Oxygen supply system, ICU bed availability, face masks, required medicines, and other necessary facilities in government hospitals. Dr Rajya Lakshmi reassured that there have been no reported cases of the Corona JN.1 Sub Variant in the district or the State. While dispelling false news fears, she urged the public to adhere to government guidelines, wear face masks covering the nose and mouth, practice social distancing, especially around individuals with flu-like symptoms, and avoid large social gatherings. The DMHO stressed the importance of public cooperation in maintaining health protection measures to prevent the spread of the new sub-variant. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp